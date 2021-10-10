Can Yaman Who?! Diletta Leotta Is Rumored to Be Secretly Dating Giacomo Cavalli

According to Alessandro Rosica, there would be an ongoing flirtation between Diletta Leotta and Giacomo Cavalli.

The love story between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta has come to an end, and apparently, for the two protagonists of this summer 's gossip, now it would be the time to turn the page definitively.

A few weeks ago, the sports presenter allowed herself to be interviewed by Verissimo, where she admitted the end of her relationship with Turkish actor Can Yaman, without hiding her sorrow and bitterness. However, according to the latest revelation reported by Italian celebrity gossip expert Alessandro Rosica on social media, Diletta may already have a new boyfriend.



Farewell Between Can Yaman and Diletta: The Love Story Is Officially Over

In details, during the interview with Verissimo, Diletta Leotta had confirmed that the love story between her and the Turkish star who conquered the Italian public had come to an end.

A love story ended within a few months, despite at first there was also claims of a possible marriage. And, the same sports presenter confirmed on TV that she had received a proposal from the Turkish actor.

However, Leotta admitted that they have rushed into it a little too much, and perhaps this could also be one of the causes that led them to say goodbye definitively.

Almost two months after the breakup of this much talked about love story, both Can and Diletta seem to have taken over the reins of their lives again.

The Background on the New Alleged Flirtation of Diletta Leotta

Both Can and Diletta, on social media, appear happy and smiling while enjoying their outings in the company of their friends and acquaintances, and now they seem to have flipped the page of the past.

To launch the latest background on what was the most discussed and followed couple of this summer 2021, gossip expert Alessandro Rosica dropped a "bomb" on his Instagram profile on the love life of the sports presenter, face of DAZN Diletta Leotta.

"Alleged flirtation in progress between the athlete Giacomo Cavalli and Diletta Leotta", wrote Rosica on social media, adding that the two would have been spotted together, close-knit, first in Milan and now both would be in Ibiza.

Diletta Already Forgets Can Yaman With the Cavalli Athlete?

"For now it could be an alleged flirtation, acquaintance or something more", continued the gossip expert on social media.

In short, it would seem that Diletta is definitively ready to leave behind this relationship with Can Yaman, despite the possible return of the former couple.