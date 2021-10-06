Diletta Leotta Left Can Yaman Because of His Attitude!

A new development on the farewell between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta has emerged.

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman are no longer together, but their relationship and breakup continue to occupy headlines.

Italian gossip expert Alessandro Rosica, known on Instagram as Social Investigator, has revealed a some alleged background on this relationship in an interview with weekly Mio.

An Early Separation

According to Rosica, between the Turkish actor and the Sicilian presenter there would never have been nothing real except a deal for fame and money; An agreement that would have been interrupted sooner than expected due to a certain intolerance shown by Leotta towards Can.

The Italian gossip expert said that the relationship between Can and Diletta has ended on bad terms, adding that they had other plans in their minds, but they were forced to end the alleged relationship because they were pressured by the gossip.

'Both have been bad for how this fake story ended, they are on bad terms. They should have done other things, but pressured by the gossip, they decided to close the deal,' said Alessandro.

Rosica also added that the Turkish-Italian couple was planning for trip number 2 to Turkey in December, claiming that Can Yaman's father, Güven Yaman, was aware that the relationship of his son with Diletta was staged, but he doesn't know if Can's mother knew.

'They also anticipated a trip to Turkey scheduled for December: the father of Can knew it was staged, his mum I'm not sure,' said Rosica.

Diletta Couldn't Tolerate Can's Attitude

What was considered as a shocking statement by Alessandro is that Diletta Leotta was the one who ended her relationship with Can Yaman because of his attitude.

'It was Diletta who said enough, because she couldn't take it anymore, also because of Can's attitude. Yaman has a lifestyle that would not have been tolerated in Turkey. He likes to have fun, sometimes it's a bit overkill, and that's why his best friend and handyman bodyguard is around to take care of him,' he added.

During her interview with Verissimo, Diletta Leotta spoke of Can Yaman with shining eyes, hinting that she still loves the 31-year-old Turkish star.

'It is false', said Alessandro Rosica, who stressed that this scenario was planned by both Diletta and Can for several advantages; Sponsorships, new work projects and undoubtedly popularity.

Sex Without Feelings

Alessandro added: 'He is a sex symbol, for her it could be a prestige to be labeled as an ex of him. Also I know that they also had intimacy, but it was only a physical thing. The maids who worked in the hotels they stayed at guaranteed me, however they told me that each one slept in his own room.'