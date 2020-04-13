Cansu Dere to Tuba Büyüküstün: You Have a Body of a Man!

Turkish star Cansu Dere increased the dose of her attack to mock Tuba Büyüküstün's body, after calling on her colleague to fix herself and treat her psychological issues, in response to Tuba's attack on her for playing bold scenes, although she played those scenes herself.

Cansu Dere was asked by a journalist about the most beautiful bodies of Turkish actresses.

Dere mentioned herself, as she was elected Miss Turkey a few years ago. But when the journalist mentioned Tuba Büyüküstün's name, Cansu commented: "Does she have a body at all?"

She continued: "Her body is like bodies of men. Don't you think that's a man's buddy? and she says; I don't play bold scenes. Audacity needs a little femininity."

Dere added: "I respect her and I have no problems with her, her issues are with herself, I hate it when an actress evaluates another actress."

Later on, Cansu Dere apologized to Tuba Büyüküstün and asked her to forgive the episode.

She recounted: "I was rushing, I never used to bully a person, especially a colleague whom I respect and whose works I admire. I responded badly, pardon me, Tuba."

Cansu continued: "I was angered by how she sat down evaluating female colleagues, who played bold scenes as if she was ruling us, still this does not justify my action."

Dere added: "I retract what I said, we should never utter these words, no matter how angry we get, you have the most beautiful body, Tuba, forgive me."