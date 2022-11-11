Cardi B & offset in public amid takeoff's death

ALBAWABA- Since Takeoff's terrible death on November 1st, Cardi B, Quavo, and Offset have not been seen.

The three rappers were spotted attending the late Migos star's wake on Thursday night while sporting all-black attire (10 November).

This Friday is the funeral for Takeoff, and performers including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys are scheduled.

After a falling out earlier this year, Quavo and Offset were seen together with Cardi B, Offset's wife, as they joined other family members to honor Takeoff.

In photos this magazine has received, the reunion occurs just one day before Takeoff's funeral, which will take held in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

An expected 20,000 people will attend the memorial event, which will feature musical performances by Justin Bieber and other artists.

Rapper Drake postponed his planned performances this weekend in New York to honor Takeoff.

When the rapper was shot and died earlier this month, he was only 28 years old.

A police inquiry into the rapper's homocidal death has been launched in Houston.

In 2008, Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset founded the group Migos, which went on to produce songs like "Stir Fry" and "Bad and Boujee."

Cardi B retweeted a Takeoff speech about the value of family and offset paid tribute to the late rapper by altering his profile photo to that of the artist.

Quavo, who was with the rapper when he was killed, hasn't spoken out about the unfortunate death of Takeoff yet.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

