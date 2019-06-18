Cardi B Suffers a Very Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction

But come Sunday, it wasn't health-related issues that plagued the hip-hop during her gig at the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee.





While dancing and twerking to the groove of the music, Cardi suffered a revealing wardrobe malfunction, which left her needing to swiftly swap her mesh jumpsuit for a white robe.

The fashion-related mishap happened when the rapper's multi-colored sequin bodysuit ripped at the seam along her backside and showed more of her derriere than even she may have ever bargained for.

The Bronx, New York native has never been shy when it comes to putting her woman curves on display to help shine a light on her music and entrepreneurial endeavors.

But, in this instance, this mishap was obviously beyond just helping sell her show.

Cardi had to cancel a number of shows in May after her doctors told her she needed more time to rest and heal from her plastic surgery procedures.

Some of the symptoms she was suffering included swollen feet and burning sensations in her stomach.

As a result of the pain and lost gigs, the rapper took to Twitter this past Wednesday and let her legion of fans know that she vows to never have plastic surgery again.

'I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b*tch I ain’t getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,' the star explained in a Twitter video.

Cardi admitted to having her breasts redone through cosmetic surgery after the birth of her nine-month-old daughter Kulture - whom she shares with Offset - during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month.

'I just got my boobs redone,' she explained. 'I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.' 'Yes, my daughter f**ked me up!' she joked. 'She did, she so did.'