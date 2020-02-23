Carole Samaha Performs Miley Cyrus' Hit 'Wrecking Ball' at Byblos International Festival.. Watch

Yesterday was #ThrowBackSaturday for Lebanese songstress Carole Samaha, as she re-shared a video from her concert at the Byblos International Festival back in 2016.

Carole was performing Miley Cyrus' hit Wrecking Ball. She captioned the video: "Carole Samaha singing in a foreign accent #wreckingball 2016."

Carole has been a very busy woman lately; she performed during the Riyadh Season in KSA afterwhich she held some concerts in Cairo.

Samaha is currently preparing to release her latest album during Eid Al Fitr, but she will treat her fans with a new music video soon. The new song will be titled Mesh Ha Eish (I'm not going to live), and she will film it in France.