Carole Samaha Sends a Message After Meeting Marwan Khoury and His Fiancée... And the Latter Responds

Lebanese singer Carole Samaha has expressed her great happiness after meeting artist Marwan Khoury and his fiancée Nada in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Samaha said that she and her husband, Walid Mustafa, were very happy to be with Marwan and his elegant fiancée, as she described her.

The Lebanese artist published, through her official account on Instagram, a photo with her husband, artist Marwan Khoury and his fiancée, and commented: "Walid and i were so happy & delighted yesterday to see u again my dear friend @imarwankhoury along with your charming fiancée Nada in #egypt love u both."



She added that she considers Marwan and his fiancée to be very suitable for each other, and she loves them deeply, wishing them lasting happiness and a happy life.

In turn, Khoury responded by publishing the same picture through his official account on Instagram, stressing that he was very pleased to be with Carole and her husband, thanking them for hosting, and commented: "A good and warm evening with the star friend and her wonderful husband Walid Mustafa .. Thank you for hosting."

A large number of followers interacted with the posts and expressed their great admiration for the image, and their love for both Carole and Marwan, and they hoped that a new collaboration would bring them together soon.

Some of the followers wished that Carole would release a new romantic song, written and composed by Marwan.

Carole and Marwan had met years ago with a duet song called "Ya Rab", and upon its release, it achieved great success in the Arab world. It was written and composed by Marwan Khoury.