Carrie Underwood Specializes Time to 'Cry for No Reason'

Carrie Underwood makes time to "cry for no reason".



The 36-year-old musician - who has two sons, Isaiah, four, and four-month-old Jacob, with her husband Mike Fisher - has revealed the weird ritual she has had over the years which she has become accepting of since becoming a mother.



In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she admitted: "Sometimes I feel like I just need to cry, for no reason, and there's not anything that happened. I've learned to be OK with that, whereas five or 10 years ago I would have been like, 'Oh my God, something's wrong with me!' "









Revealing a conversation she had with her mother Carole about her scheduled tears, Carrie added: "I called my mom and said 'I need to schedule myself a cry, is that weird?'"

Carole told her daughter to "do what you gotta do" insisting it's "best to let it out".



The Grammy Award winner has been touring the globe in support of her recent LP 'Cry Pretty' and instead of staying in hotels the family have been renting houses to make the experience more normal for their two young boys.



Carrie said: "We've kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it's hard for a four-year-old who's constantly looking to be stimulated. We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his pinned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That's a big difference."



And the venues have made room for a space where Isaiah can be "creative" and play.



Carrie added: "We have this area where Isaiah can go and color or there are toys in there or he can read and paint, whatever he's feeling. He's a pretty creative kid so we try to give him space to do that."