Celebrating 53 Years of Jennifer Lopez, Facts, Iconic Roles, Best Fashion Moments

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday, and Albawaba is celebrating the superstar's day with the most interesting JLo facts, her best movie roles, and best dressed moments.

Scroll down to celebrate her birthday with us!

Best movie roles

Selena (1997)





This movie tells the true story of Selena who was a Texas-born Tejano singer who rose from cult status to performing at the Astrodome, as well as having chart-topping albums on the Latin music charts.

This movie helped Jennifer get her first Golden Globe nomination and she was also the first Latina actor to earn 1 million dollars.

Enough (2002)

Enough is a thriller drama starring Jennifer, in which she plays a waitress who is trying to get a way from an abusive marriage, then trains so she can exact her revenge on her violent husband in self-defense.

This movie realistically portrayed domestic abuse and had a great plot, acting, everything.

Second Act (2018)



Second Act is a 2018 American romantic comedy film directed by Peter Segal and written by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham.

It tells the story of a woman in her forties who successfully pursues a second chance at a corporate career, after a friend's son creates a fake résumé and credentials for her, Jennifer's character is forced to live a different character to nor reveal the lie of the fake resume and application information.

Hustlers (2019)

The movie was written by Lorene Scafaria and inspired by two real-life hustlers profiled by Jessica Pressler in a 2015 feature for New York magazine.

Jennifer revealed that she produced the movie and did it for free, saying: '"I didn't get paid a whole bunch of money for 'Hustlers,'" she told GQ in 2019. In fact, she made no money up front for the role. "I did it for free and produced it,"

For the movie, Jen took home the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Iconic fashion moments

Met Gala 2019 - Versace

The Academy Awards Elie Saab

The Grammys 2000 - Versace

Selena premiere 1997 - Crystal-embellished gown

Oscars After Party - 2020

Most ever played songs

1. “Jenny From The Block”

2. “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

3. “On The Floor”

4. “Ain’t Your Mama”

5. 'I'm Into You'



Interesting JLo facts

1. She was a Backup Dancer for Janet Jackson.

2. Jennifer Got Paid Millions For the First Images of Her Twins.

3.She’s the Only Woman Voted Twice for ‘Sexiest Women of the World’

4.Her Mom is a Renowned Gambler

Jennifer Lopez and her mom

5. She Doesn’t Drink Alcohol.

6.She attended an all-girls Catholic Preston High School.

7.She has released more than 20 fragrances since 2002.

8. she was the first and till now, the only female to have a number one album and a number one movie at the same time.

9. She completed the Nautica Malibu Triathlon in 2008 in two hours, 23 minutes, and 28 seconds.

10. Her famous Versace dress is what inspired Google to create Google image search.