Celebrating 30 Years of Selena Gomez With 30 Fun Facts About The Singer

On Friday, Selena Gomez celebrated turning 30 alongside her best friend Taylor Swift.

And now, we, Albawaba are celebrating Selena's birthday in our own way, with 30 fun facts for thirty years of Selena Gomez.

1. Selena's name means 'moon' in Greek.

2. Her first on-screen appearance was when she was just 7 years old, as she was a cast on Barney & Friends.

3.Her first kiss was when she was 12 years old with Dylan Sprouse while filming an episode of “Suite Life of Zac and Cody“

📹 Selena Gomez On Awkward First Kiss With Dylan Sprouse https://t.co/PREJPVIDBf pic.twitter.com/ghREjlwEFK — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) March 7, 2020

4.Selena became the youngest UNICEF ambassador when she joined in 2009 at age 17.

5. Gomez turned down High School Musical role for more 'serious roles'

6.Selena has suffered from lupus, and announced it in 2015.

7.Selena Gomez’s friend, Francia Raisa, donated a kidney to Selena in September 2017, to help her lupus recovery.

8. The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer lived in a dangerous neighborhood to the point where sometimes she couldn't leave the house.

9. Selena Gomez holds seven Guinness World Records.

10. Her favorite snack is popcorn, but with pickle juice in it.

11. The singer was the first person to hit 100 million Instagram follower, now, Gomez has over 338M Instagram followers.

12. Her grandparents were undocumented immigrants.

13. She doesn't have the Instagram app on her phone, because she feels that it is toxic to her mental health, she said: 'I have it on someone else's phone, and when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then.'

14. She stopped making sexy music videos because of her little sister, Grace, because she felt embarrassed by it.

15. She drinks olive oil before going on stage, because it is good for her throat.

16. Selena loves pickles too much that she wants to invent a pickle flavored gum.

17. In the year 2012, the star launched her first fragrance, Selena.

18. Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday cake was a photo of her Barney days

19. She grew up watching the hit American sitcom 'Friends'.

20. Selena’s favorite part of a pizza is the crust.

21. She met her now ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber when she was 16.

22. She once had a McDonalds meal before a Victoria Secret show.

23. Her desired superpower is food appearing whenever she is hungry.

24. She’s dated the same guys as Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, she hooked up with Miley Cyrus’ ex, Nick Jonas. before being romantically linked to Twilight star, Taylor Launter, who also happened to date her BFF, Taylor Swift.

25. She Loves Skateboarding and Surfboarding.

26. Selena Gomez Is a huge fan of Britney Spears, her first CD and firs concert both were for Britney Spears.

27. Selena was born when her mother was just 16 years old!

28. The former Disney star was named after Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez

29. At 15, Gomez voiced 90 Whos in Horton Hears a Who.

30. She is a huge fan of Johnny Depp.