ALBAWABA - Janet Jackson turned 57 today, May 16, 2023.

Singer Janet Jackson was born on May 16, 1966, and the sister of the king of pop, Michael Jackson is one of the the most popular recording artists of the 1980s and '90s.

Today, Albawaba will celebrate Jackson, and will take a look at the star's transformation through the years.

Janet Jackson, 1973, Twitter

Cher interviewing Janet Jackson, 1975, Twitter



Michael and Janet Jackson 1977, Twitter

Janet Jackson Album Photoshoot, 1982, Twitter

Janet Jackson photographed by Harry Langdon, 1984., Twitter

anet Jackson at the American Music Awards, 1987, Twitter

Janet Jackson for Rhythm Nation 1814, 1989, Twitter

Janet Jackson & Tupac, pictures for Poetic Justice, 1992, Twitter

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson - Scream, 1995, Twitter

Janet Jackson for Marie Claire, 1996., Twitter

Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston, 1999, Twitter

Janet Jackson at the Grammys, 2002, Twitter

Janet Jackson at the BET Awards, 2006 , Twitter

janet jackson and rihanna at the pre-grammy’s party, 2008, Twitter

Janet Jackson, Essence Music Festival, 2010, AFP

Janet JacksonEmirates Woman Magazine, 2016., Twitter

Janet Jackson, Billboard Music Awards, 2018, AFP

Janet Jackson, Pre-GRAMMY Gala, 2020, AFP