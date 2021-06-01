Celebrities Honor Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

The country took in a three day weekend while reflecting on those whose lives were cut short as graves were visited and families mourned.

President Joe Biden spoke during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in Arlington,Virginia.

And celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to those who served their country as they quoted authors and posted powerful images.

Mark Wahlberg, Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon, Rob Lowe, Kris Jenner, Alex Rodriguez, Viola David, Jessie James Decker, Niecy Nash and Leah Remini were just some of the few who wrote special notes to those who gave their lives.

Wahlberg shared a photo of a soldier putting flags on graves as he said: 'Respect. Honor. Remember. ❤️ They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

'At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them. — For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon.'

The 49-year-old Shooter actor added, 'Sharing this powerful photo by Gordon Lau.'

Witherspoon said on her Draper James Instagram page: 'Land of the free because of the brave.'

Pratt of Jurassic World fame had a long and very touching post with a gut-wrenching photo gallery.

'I saw these images on @timkennedymma feed. Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration,' the husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger began.

'America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11.

'We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen.'

The action star added: 'We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil.'

The former Parks And Recreation actor then shared: 'So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice.

'And if you use the comments section on posts like this to bitch and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned.

'Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.'

Kris Jenner of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shared a photo of a US flag with this note: 'Today we remember the heroes who have fallen, the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country and our freedom. We honor them today, and thank them and their families. #MemorialDay.'

Khloe Kardashian shared an image of the American flag with the note: 'Memorial Day 2021, Remembering Our Heroes.'

Rob Lowe shared a photo of American flags as he said: 'This weekend is not about eating hot dogs with friends and family and going to the beach or pool. It’s about honoring those who paid the ultimate price allowing us to do those things. WE REMEMBER YOU!'

Jessie James Decker was seen planting in her garden as she wore a tank top and ripped jeans.

'Once again, I’ve teamed up with @USAA to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day – honoring the service and sacrifice of fallen military members and their loved ones across the country,' began the country singer who is married to former football player Eric Decker.

'This holiday has always been super important to me because I come from a military family, and I understand the importance of the sacrifice that service members have to make.'

The Kittenish designer added, 'This year before leaving, I planted a poppy flower to commemorate the many men and women who have given their lives fighting for their country and to honor my paw paw Tim who also went by the name Poppy.

'Help me pay tribute to them and their families by posting pictures with #HonorThroughAction today. #USAAPartner.'

Sonja Morgan from RHONY was seen in Virginia with a burning wood pile.

'Although my father (pictured here) didn’t lose his life in the line of duty, he loved being in the Navy and today, Memorial Day, I’m reminded of a favorite quote of his from John McCrae, “Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high.

"'If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields.” #memorialday.'

Michael Douglas of Basic Instinct and the Kominsky Method fame shared a profile photo as he said, 'Today we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.'

Sarah Michelle Gellar - best known for her show Buffy The Vampire Slayer - shared, 'A hero is someone that understands the responsibility that comes with freedom.'

Kaley Cuoco of the TV series Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant posted an image of a person riding a horse while holding up the American flag.

'Remembering those who died to keep us safe, and honoring those who continue to do so,' said the blonde as she added a red heart.

Niecy Nash shared a drawing of a solider: 'This MEMORIAL DAY ....Remembering those Black soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for a nation that did not honor them. We don't KNOW them all but we OWE them all.'

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez posted an image of himself on the baseball field with the American flag and members of the military in front of him.

'Today we honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We are forever indebted and grateful. #MemorialDay,' said the father of two who used to play with the Yankees.

Viola Davis, 55, of The Help shared a video.

'In the words of my daughter, Genesis Tennon, "You can't educate if you're not educated." So....here's some education on this beautiful #MemorialDay! Be blessed❤ @history.'

Matthew McConaughey shared a closeup photo of himself as he said in his caption, 'Honor honor. Remember.'

His wife Camila noted: 'Home of the free because of the brave...May the bravery of our nation's soldiers who fought for our freedom forever be remembered and their strength and love remain with their loved ones. Have a safe and special everyone! ❤️'

Sofia Vergara, 48, also took to social media on Monday to share her Memorial Day celebration with her roughly 21.7 million followers.

'Happy Memorial day weekend,' she wrote along with a trio of red heart emojis.

Sofia posted snaps of herself and husband Joe Manganiello, 44, who manned the grill for the family outing as well as a clip of herself joyously dancing.

The Modern Family star also revealed that she was ready for her favorite time of the year while lounging near the pool with a drink in hand and sunscreen nearby.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Two other days celebrate those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military: Armed Forces Day (which is earlier in May), an unofficial U.S. holiday for honoring those currently serving in the armed forces, and Veterans Day (on November 11), which honors those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.