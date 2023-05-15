Celebrities honor moms on Mother's Day

ALBAWABA - Second Sunday of May marks International Mother's Day where loved ones celebrate and honor mothers of the family, and motherhood in general.

From Jeremy Renner to Shakira, to Offset, many celebrities shared heartwarming messages to their mothers, while others decided to celebrate themselves and all the moms in the world.

Shakira took to Instagram to share a tribute to the "Woman who taught me how to love." In the post shared by the singer, Shakira's mom, Nidia Ripoll can be seen kissing her husband, and the singer's dad, William Mebarak Chadid.

Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara shared a sweet post to his wife, singer Meghan Trainor who is currently expecting her second child. The post featured a variety of pictures and videos of Trainor and their son, Riley.

Sabara wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mama a Riley (and his baby brother) could ask for. You always go to infinity and beyond for your family and we couldn’t be more lucky. You are the sweetest, kindest, prettiest, most caring, fun, and patient Mama in the whole wide world. We love you forever & always!!!"

Offset shared with his 21.5M Instagram followers a throwback picture of him and his wife Cardi B, the WAP singer was nude for a pregnancy photoshoot, with Offset hugging her from behind.

The rapper wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L"

DJ Khaled decided to send flowers and balloons to wish his wife a Happy Mother's Day, he shared a video of the delivery crew arriving to deliver the sweet gesture.

DJ Khaled wrote: "Honey we are the biggest I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!! Happy Mother’s Day! It’s Mother’s Day everyday! Honey me and my boys love you so much! GOD BLESSED me and our boys wit you! you are the best mother in the world! You are the strongest and you are so beautiful! your smile lights up our life! We love you so much we thank you so much! THANK YOU, GOD! FOR MY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN !!!! AND THE VERY BEST MOTHER! KHALED, ASAHD, AND AALAM WE ARE FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR YOU! LOVE FOREVER!

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake shared a tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, he shared a series of images to celebrate the day. He wrote: "This human right here Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to."

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid mentioned Palestine as he shared a tribute to his Mother on Instagram.

In his lengthy post, Hadid shared how they had to flee the country to become refugees, and shared sweet characteristics about his late mom, he wrote: "There is not a day or an hour that I don’t think of Palestine. It was just Mother’s Day and it makes me think of my mother. My mother had me in Nazareth in her family home and then was forced to flee with 100s of thousands of others, to become a refugee, to have 5 other children besides me and my two sisters who she took through the desert to find safety, always believing she would return home. My father always believed he would be able to walk in the Hadid quarter of Safad again."

He added: "Through all of this My mother was always cheerful. Most importantly, she and my father did not make us hate anyone. The saddest time of my life was when I couldn’t make my parent's last wish come true. My mother is To be buried next to her parents in Nazareth my father in Safad. I am so sorry momma baba."

The right to return dead or alive is a human right .. and we will return. Love you, my mother. The old may die but the young will never forget. FREE PALESTINE."

Jeremy Renner celebrated his mom in a series of images taken to his Instagram, he wrote: "Mother Earth, Mother Nature, and Mama…No matter how challenging, painful, or difficult life can be for me as of recently, it does not elude you."

"I’m sorry for the weight I’ve made you carry, yet so very grateful that you can with grace and strength. Thank you, love you, mama…. My rock.

Alec Baldwin decided to honor all the women in the world for Mother's Day and not just the moms, he shared: "Happy Mother's Day to all of you great women out there! You don’t have to have a baby to be a mother."

"You can be a mother to a dog, a garden, the staff of a small business, a classroom of kids in school, or to your step-child and grandma to their children. Women bring a powerful and unique type of caring to the world. HMD to all the women out there who keep the world going."



Backstreet Boys used their official page to celebrate their wives and mothers of their children in a series of pictures, the caption read: "Wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to the best moms out there. We love you endlessly! #BackstreetMoms."

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon simply shared a picture with her kids with a caption: "Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mama."

Momager Kris Jenner wished her mom, MJ, and her kids a Happy Mother's Day as she shared a series of snaps of the Kardashians with their kids, she wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ! You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl!! I love you so much my beautiful family Wishing all the moms out there a happy Mother’s Day! "