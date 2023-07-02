Celebrities who now have normal day jobs

ALBAWABA - After fame and success, many celebrities decided this is not the life for them and retired to work normal day jobs.

Many of our favorite stars from our favorite movies and the musicians we grew up listening to decided to retire, and leave their fame behind to work normal 9-5 jobs, so who are they? and what career shift did each celebrity make?

1. Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse explains the importance of quality ingredients for his business, All-Wise Meadery, in the heart of Brooklyn #ForbesUnder30 pic.twitter.com/rOiiC09kr3 — Forbes (@Forbes) February 26, 2020

Dylan Sprouse rose to fame when he was just a child when he starred alongside his twin brother, Cole in Disney's The Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

Now Cole is still acting and is one of the most successful names in Hollywood, but Dylan decided that acting is just not for him, as he realized he had a passion for mead, and decided to open his own Meadery in Brooklyn, New York.

Dylan now split his time between Hollywood and the Meadery.

2. Kevin Jonas

Jonas Brothers band member, Kevin Jonas decided to look for other career options when the band split in 2013, and the singer later found out that he has a passion for contract work.

So now, Jonas became a licensed contractor and works on and off contractor when he is not busy playing music with his brothers.

3. Amanda Bynes

Known for her role in the hit teen movie, She's The Man, Amanda Bynes took a step back from Hollywood to be a nail technician.

4. Geoffrey Owens

After gaining fame for starring in The Cosby Show, Geoffrey Owens decided to bag groceries at Trader Joe's.

Owens retired from acting and worked as a cashier at Trader Joe's, however, Owens received a lot of backlash in 2018 after photos circulated of him working at the market, and he defended himself by saying: "I've been teaching, acting, directing for 30-plus years, but got to a point where it just didn't add up enough and you gotta do what you gotta do. There's no job better than another...every job is worthwhile."

5. Jennifer Stone

From a Disney star to a nurse, Wizards of Waverly Place actress Jennifer Stone now works in the emergency room at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.