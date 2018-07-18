Chance the Rapper's Won't be Finished With His new Album This Week

Chance the Rapper is no longer releasing his new album this week (Source : chancetherapper / Instagram )

The 25-year-old rapper had teased plans to drop his hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2014's 'Coloring Book' "in time" for his headline performance at the Special Olympics anniversary concert at Northerly Island in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday (21.07.18).





However, he has now said he's still in the studio putting the finishing touches to the record.



He tweeted on Tuesday (17.07.18): "Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. [sic]"



In an interview with The Chicago Tribune, he had teased: "I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it.



"I'm excited for everybody to get that. It's going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics."



All that is known is that it is a different project to the seven-track LP the 'No Problem' hitmaker is collaborating on with his peer, Kanye West, which he says they are taking their time with.



Speaking about the project, which they are working on in Chicago - where they are both from - Chance told the publication: "We've just started making it, but I don't want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you."



The pair are to make what has been described as a "very personal" album, which will see Kanye return to his hometown so they can be in the studio together to lay down the hip-hop tracks.



Chance said last week: "Working under him, working with him on his albums is crazy, but having him tell me that he wants to produce my album and come to Chicago is like... This month, we're working in Chicago."



Chance also revealed that work has already begun on some of the record, claiming that it is already "30 per cent complete".



The 'I'm the One' hitmaker first announced his project with Kanye, 41, in June, also spilling he's working on a project with Childish Gambino - aka Donald Glover.



Announcing the two LPs, he said: "I've been actively working on the project with Childish. I'm going to do a seven-track with Ye (Kanye)."



On the work he's made with Glover, he added: "We've got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs."





