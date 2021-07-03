Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco Join 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Cast

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have joined the cast of the Pretty Little Liars reboot.

Deadline reported Friday that Kinney and Reficco will lead the cast of the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Original Sin hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

The new series is a darker, present-day reimagining of Pretty Little Liars, which aired for seven seasons on Freeform from 2010 to 2017. Both shows are based on Sara Shepard's Pretty Little Liars book series.

Original Sin takes place in Pretty Little Liars universe in the new town of Millwood. The series centers on a group of teenage girls, who find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago ... as well as their own.



Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhooon Bring wrote the series, with Lisa Soper to direct the first two episodes. Production will begin this summer at Upriver Studios in New York.

Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff who is hiding a secret. Reficco will play Noa, a sardonic track star who tries to resume her life after spending a summer in juvenile detention.

Kinney and Reficco confirmed their casting by re-posting the news Friday on Instagram.

"got a secret, can you keep it? @oliviaownsit @ntlmoran @kevhilm @morzcode @hbomax," Reficco wrote.

"can't wait," Kinney responded in the comments.

Kinney is known for playing Riana in the Lethal Weapon series and Willa in Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2. Reficco portrayed Kally on Kally's Mashup.