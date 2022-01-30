Check out Kerem Bürsin, Hande Erçel, and Demet Özdemir's First Reactions to the Breakup Rumors

In the past few days, Turkish media was buzzing with the separation news between the Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, with Demet Özdemir's name involved in the claims.

Many Turkish reports have stated that HanKer have broken up, and different reasons have been circulated behind this alleged separation.

For example, Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş said that Kerem and Hande called it quits because of "disagreements and lack of understanding", adding that Kerem chose his "career" over "marriage" as he stated in an award ceremony last year, according to Birsen.

Other Turkish media outlets reported that Hande was surprised when she learned from the newspaper that Kerem will be the male leading actor in a new Disney+ show titled Dünya ile Benim Aramda (Between Me and the World), and that he will be performing an intimate scene with the female leading actress, who happened to be Demet Özdemir.

It was circulated that Hande did not welcome Kerem at her home and told him: "I don't know why I'm learning this from the newspapers?" And his answer was: "I didn't know about it either. I just learned about it".

Kerem Bürsin, Hande Erçel, and Demet Özdemir's First Reactions to the Breakup Rumors

Since the news broke, HanKer fans are closely watching their favorite stars' accounts on social media only to get a glimpse of what's going on, or perhaps to read a candid statement to clear out everything and state the truth.

Hande Erçel

Three days ago, Hande totally ignored the trending rumors about her leaving her hubby Kerem, and shared a selfie alongside her niece Aylin Mavi Yıldırım with her 26.5 million followers on Instagram, and captioned it with "Mv&tyz".



And according to fans' accounts, Hande spent the weekend at her sister Gamze Erçel's house as seen from the Instagram Stories that Gamze shared.

Kerem Bürsin

Officially, Kerem has not shared anything on social media since the news broke, and many fans were worried because of his disappearance.

But yesterday, Bürsin was seen in the background of someone else's Instagram video leaving the gym after practicing his favorite sport, kickboxing.

And a few days ago, a picture of the actor who played Serkan Bolat was circulated on social media, it appeared to be from behind the scenes of his BMW Turkey advertisement.

Demet Özdemir

The case was different for the beautiful Turkish actress Demet Özdemir, as her name was involved in the separation claims without any clue.

So for her, she was active as normal on social media, first by sharing a saucy new picture on Instagram, then by promoting her latest project Aşk Taktikleri (Love Tactics) starring next to Şükrü Özyıldız.