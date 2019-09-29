Check Out Mohamed Henedy's Wife in a Rare Appearance at El Gouna Festival

One of the most notable surprises at the closing ceremony of El Gouna Film Festival was the appearance of Abeer El Sary, wife of Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy, who has preferred to stay out of the media limelight for years.





Abeer wore a long silver dress with a side slit and made sure to take many photos with her husband.

El Gouna Film Festival witnessed the attendance of a number of stars' spouses, including the wives of Khaled El-Sawy, Hani Ramzi, Ahmed Dawood, Khaled Selim and Ahmed El-Fishawy, where they all looked elegant and red-carpet ready.

The closing ceremony of El Gouna Film Festival honored the star Mohamed Henedy for his grand achievements and work overall.