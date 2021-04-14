Chris Brown Gets Sued by His Cleaning Lady

Chris Brown has been sued by a cleaning woman who claimed that one of his dogs attacked her sister.

The 31-year-old rapper was sued by Patricia Avila who was seeking unspecified damages, according to an article Tuesday by TMZ.

Avila claimed in court documents that she and her sister had been hired by Brown to clean his Los Angeles home twice a week for a rate of $600 a day.

The sisters acknowledge being aware that Brown had dogs, but claimed they were kept in a separate part of the property in the Tarzana area whenever they worked.

The lawsuit alleged that Avila's sister went to the backyard to empty a vacuum and was attacked by Brown's Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka.

The dog eventually was pulled off her sister and Brown called 911, according to court documents.

Avila in her lawsuit said her sister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries while being treated over several days.

The lawsuit claimed that Avila due to the ordeal has suffered emotional distress, including post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety and panic attacks.

Avila in the lawsuit alleged that Brown failed to protect her from the unreasonable risk of harm from the dog.

It was unclear if her sister who was the alleged bite victim was filing a separate lawsuit.

Brown has six-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman, 37, and 16-month-old son Aeko with Ammika Harris, 27.