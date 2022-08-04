Chrissy Teigen Announces She is Expecting Amid Unfortunate Stillbirth

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are set to welcome their third child together.

The power couple announced the news on Chrissy's Instagram page, where the former model shared with her Instagram followers snaps of her growing belly.

Teigen showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie, posing in her walk-in closet in a black crop top and sheer high-waisted Gucci hotpants, she wrote in the post: the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.''

She added: ''Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.''

John and Chrissy currently have two children, Luna, and Miles.

Almost 2 years ago, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffered a hear-breaking experience when they lost their newborn son whom they called Jack.

The pair documented the unfortunate journey on social media, Teigen posted photos of herself in the hospital mourning the loss of her child while John was by her side.

In the series of pictures shared by Chrissy on social media as she shared with her followers the loss of her child, she attached a lengthy caption saying: ''We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.''

She added: We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.''

''To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.''.

She thanked everyone who sent them positive energy through prayers and thoughts and shared that she felt so grateful for her two kids 'Luna and Miles'.

She continued with her 2020 post: ''We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.''

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in 2013.