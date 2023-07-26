Cillian Murphy wants to star as Ken in Barbie 2

ALBAWABA - Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy wants to star as Ken in a potential Barbie sequel.

Oppenheimer star, Irish actor Cillian Murphy revealed that he is interested in starring as Ken in a potential sequel for Barbie.

In an interview, Murphy was asked if he would be willing to play the role of Ken, and he replied: "Sure, yeah. Let's read the script, let's have a conversation."

This comes after the actor said he was looking forward to watching Barbie saying: "I can't wait to see the movie, I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

The 47-year-old went on to talk about the body transformation he had to go through in order to master the lead role in Oppenheimer, he stated: "I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right. I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, and existed on martinis and cigarettes."

Oppenheimer and Barbie were both released on the same day last week, and due to their success, the movies went viral on social media, and fans of both movies created the joint name: "Barbenheimer," and many created their own joint movie posters.

One account even created a Barbenheimer trailer using AI.