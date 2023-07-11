A closer look at Kosai Khouli's son

ALBAWABA - For the first time ever, Kosai Khouli shared pictures of his son on social media.

Syrian actor, Kosai Khouli shared with his fans a closer look at his son to celebrate his birthday, Khouli shared screenshots of a Facetime video with his son, wishing him a happy birthday.

The actor captioned the picture: "The cutest soul is now 5 years old," in another picture he penned 3 red hearts on his son's picture.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared a video of his son and went on to express how grateful he is, he penned: "I swear to God that this sound and joy, the tenderness and the kiss, and your warm little hand on my neck and the end is that sigh loaded with waiting."

"you are the most precious and beautiful thing I have in my life. Praise the lord for this blessing and thank god you are in perfect health"

"Praise the lord for the blessing of motherhood and healthy and in perfect health. Praise be to God for the blessing of motherhood, and security that your precious mother surrounds you with."

"May god protect you my son and all the children of the universe Amen"