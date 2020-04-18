Congratulations to Egyptian Actress Yasmine Sabri and Her New Husband Ahmed Abou Hashima

It seems like congratulations are in order for Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri and Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima as the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

The 33-year-old shared the news of her marriage to the entrepreneur via an Instagram post.

“17/4/2020,” she wrote alongside two images taken of her and Abou Hashima during their Katb El-Kitab ceremony (the traditional Islamic portion of the wedding festivities) which took place over the weekend.

Images from the ceremony were also posted on Abou Hashima’s Instagram account, with a similar caption.

For the occasion, Sabri wore a white Givenchy dress paired with Christian Louboutin pumps while her husband looked dapper in a navy suit.

Sabri and her new husband’s comment section on Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, including Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour who wrote: “Congratulations my love, may God grant you success.” Egyptian actress and model Sarah El-Shamy commented: “Mabrook ya Yasmina. The most beautiful bride ever!”

Meanwhile, US-Palestinian real estate magnate Mohamed Hadid wrote to Abou Hashima: “Congratulations my dear brother Ahmed. Wish you joy, health and ever-lasting LOVE. Stay well and safe. You are amazing. They young lady is as lucky to have you. As you have her. Congrats to both (sic).”

Rumors of their engagement first surfaced in February, after Sabri posted a video of herself showing off a huge diamond ring on her finger.

Abou Hashima then took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the couple holding hands, again showing off the sparkler.

The Egyptian businessman was previously married to Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe.

The former couple married in Beirut in 2009 with many star-studded guests in attendance including Anastacia, Carmen Electra and rapper Diddy. The pair split three years later, in November 2012.

Meanwhile for Sabri, it has been quite an eventful 2020.

In January, the star made history as the first Middle Eastern woman to feature in a Cartier campaign.

Shortly afterwards, she was unveiled as the latest ambassador of Cartier’s iconic Panthère de Cartier collection, starring in a campaign video for the brand alongside fellow ambassadors British actors Ella Balinska and Annabelle Wallis and Italian model Mariacarla Boscono.