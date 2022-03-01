Country Star Morgan Wallen Cheats on Girlfriend Paige Lorenzo?

by Alexandra Abumuhor

The couple ended their romance a few weeks after they went public with their relationship.

On February 10th, Lorenzo shared a picture of her and the country singer, confirming their romance “I love you and I’m so proud of you @morganwallen,” she captioned.

The breakup allegedly happened when the model suspected that the 'Silverado For Sale' singer cheating on her with multiple people.

A source revealed that after the duo went public with their relationship, Paige started getting Instagram texts from girls claiming that they slept with the country singer.

After the breakup Paige and Morgan stopped following each other on Instagram, and it was also revealed by an Insider that the Tennessee born is focused on being a dad to his son Indigo Wilder who is 1 year old.

Wallen shares Indigo with his ex-fiancé Katie Smith.