Courteney Cox Opens up About Romance During COVID-19

The ‘Friends’ star spent lockdown in California while the Snow Patrol rocker was in Europe, and Courteney has now said she found it difficult to spend months away from her partner.



Courteney – who is now in London at her boyfriend’s apartment – said: "People from the UK, they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy. He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did.



"I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out - literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [McDaid's apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport]."



But the 57-year-old actress insisted she and Johnny, 44, never engaged in “Zoom intimacy” while spending time in different countries.



She told SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’: "Zoom intimacy? We're very intimate, but I don't know how to do that [on Zoom]. There's other kinds of intimacy.”



Back in October, Courteney said she hadn’t seen her partner for 150 days, after he jetted back to his home in London just after the US began to implement lockdowns.



She explained at the time: “Let's say it's been 150 days - I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days.



“He left the next day [after] the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us. I've had these two friends ... they were gonna quarantine with me - which is great, because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with [my daughter] Coco. I'm a little chicken."