Courtney Cox:“I Bet The Old Kayne Thought Friends Was Funny.”

Published September 8th, 2022 - 10:28 GMT
Courtney Cox
Courteney Cox has given followers another reason to laugh

Courtney Cox has given followers another reason to laugh.After releasing a humorous clap back to Kanye West's claim that he doesn't find "Friends" funny, 

Courtney responded to Kanye West on an Instagram Post that cheekily pokes fun at him.

She captioned her clap back, “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny.”

Although he now "wishes" he had written that tweet, West's initial message, which has since been removed, claimed he didn't write several of his other popular tweets, including one from two years ago in which he indicated he didn't find "Friends" funny.

Courtney Cox replied by sharing a video of herself dancing along to Kanye West's 2008 hit song "Heartless" while scrolling through Instagram, pausing when she sees his message.

Kanye West’s deleted caption read, “I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had. I’d love to know who thought of that.”

Courtney Cox

As the camera zooms in on the “Friends wasn’t funny” sentence, Courtney Cox furiously switches off her speaker and puts her phone down before walking away.
The clip has been viewed over 4.6 million times, with thousands of people commenting on Cox’s masterpiece.

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri

