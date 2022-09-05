  1. Home
Kanye Accuses Kim of Trying to Provoke Pete Davidson

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 5th, 2022 - 11:55 GMT
Kanye West has accused Kim of using Pete Davidson as her pawn
Kanye West has accused Kim of using Pete Davidson as her pawn

Kanye West continues to attack Pete Davidson and his ex wife Kim Kardashian, even if the comedian and the TV star stopped dating. 

Kanye West continues to attack Pete Davidson and his ex wife Kim Kardashian, even if the comedian and the TV star stopped dating.

Kanye West has accused Kim of using Pete Davidson as her pawn, Kanye also slammed Pete for his tattoo tribute to Kim and Kanye's four kids, and said that Kim has used the comedian as a pawn to antagonize him through the divorce. 

Kanye wrote: 'Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos, I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life.'

Kanye West

He continued: 'Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body, I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is.'

Pete's tattoo reads: 'KNSCP,' which stands for Kim and Kanye's kids, Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's first letters from their names.

Pete's tattoo reads: 'KNSCP,' which stands for Kim and Kanye's kids, Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's first letters from their names.

 

Tags:Kanye WestPete DavidsonKim Kardashian

