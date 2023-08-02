Crowd humiliate Piqué on stage for what he did to Shakira

ALBAWABA - Gerard Piqué gets overwhelmed as the audience makes him uncomfortable by chanting Shakira's name.

Last year, Shakira and Gerard Piqué ended their 11-year-long relationship, and the infamous breakup hit the news as the athlete cheated on the singer with a much younger girl.

Shakira and Piqué share two boys, Milan and Sasha.

And on Saturday, the football player had an end-of-the-Kings League season event in Madrid where he was welcomed by the crowd chanting his ex's name Shakira, and their voice echoed throughout the club and Piqué stood there awkwardly.

Ay @3gerardpique a donde vaya siempre se la recordarán, ese es su karma!!!

Repetirá mil veces que le resbala todo pero se quema por dentro de la rabia!!

…@shakira siempre gana!!!😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8rJ79oQ2ae July 30, 2023

The singer and the football star's split was very public, and announcing thew news of the breakup was Shakira, she wrote:"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira revealed that Piqué cheated on her while she was with her 91-year-old father in the hospital after battling health issues, she revealed: "I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU. The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most, I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Recently, it has been rumored that Shakira is stuck in a love triangle, with Tom Cruise and Sir Lewis Hamilton.