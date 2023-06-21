Piqué and his girlfriend prepare for their wedding

ALBAWABA - Piqué’s family approves his wedding to Clara Chía.

It has been a year since football player Gerard Piqué, 36 cheated on his partner of 12 years Shakira with Clara Chía, 24, and now it has been claimed that Chía and Piqué are preparing wedding plans.

According to a few sources, Piqué’s family is more than delighted with the news saying: "Clara is already someone from the family, she speaks Catalan, and she is a wonderful girl...everything is easier."

According to Ok diary, Piqué and his girlfriend had planned to announce their wedding on June 24 on the day of the athlete's little brother's wedding.

According to sources close to the couple, Piqué has already given Clara an engagement ring.