The Crown Pauses Filming Following Queen's Death

In memory of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix halted production on "The Crown," a historical drama TV series about her life.

A Netflix representative informed the outlet The Hill on Friday that "as a gesture of respect, shooting on The Crown was suspended today." Additionally, filming will stop on the day of Her Majesty the Queen's funeral.

Following the announcement of the queen's passing on Thursday, the show's creator, Peter Morgan, informed the audience via email that filming for the episode would probably be put on hold.

Morgan stated in the statement obtained by Deadline, "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to contribute for now, only silence and respect."

He added: “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The Crown's first season director Stephen Daldry said to Deadline in 2016 that the program would end production when Queen Elizabeth passed away.

At the time, he stated, "No one of us knows when that day may come, but it would be right and proper to pay respect to the Queen. It would be a straightforward memorial and a sign of respect.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a premiere date for season five of the hit show.

The U.K. and media have collaborated. For decades, the government and other organizations prepared for the death of the queen.

The initial "Operation London Bridge" response strategy was developed in the 1960s, when the queen was in her late 30s and early 40s.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s head of state for seven decades and its longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96 after months of growing concerns about her health.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," a statement from Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth, who began her reign at the age of 25 following her father's death in 1952, had suffered "episodic mobility issues" in recent months that had limited her public appearances and was briefly sidelined with Covid-19 earlier this year.

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri