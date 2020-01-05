Crying and Devastated.. Nancy Ajram Makes First Comments on Video After Her Husband Killed Armed Robber In Their Home

Lebanese actress Pamela Elkik tweeted a video from Nancy Ajram's interview with MTV, after the shocking incident of her husband Dr. Fadi Al Hashem shooting and killing an armed robber who was seconds away from entering their daughters' bedroom.

Nancy looked devastated and choked up as she spoke:

"First of all, I'd like to thank everyone who wanted to make sure that I'm ok. I'm fine, the most important thing is that my family is ok, the kids, the most important thing is that they are ok, and I am currently unable to speak, I can't speak."