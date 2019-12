The Cutest Baby Shower Ever! Hazal Kaya Publishes Another Photo of Her Newborn.. Watch

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya recently shared a new picture of her newborn Fikret Ali with her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

Hazal made sure to hide her newborn's face by placing a heart emoji over it. Her husband, director Ali Atay, appeared next to her.

Kaya has recently turned down an attractive offer that is worth more than half a million dollars, for an ad showing her and her new baby to promote a baby shampoo.