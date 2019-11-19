Hazal Kaya Gives Birth to Her First Child.. and Reveals His Name!

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya gave birth to her first child with her husband actor Ali Atay on Monday evening in a private hospital in the region of Fulya, and Turkish newspapers reported that she and her baby are in good health.





Hazal, who became a mother for the first time, named her child Fikret Ali, and has been given the title Umm Fikret by social media pioneers.

Hazal has not published any pictures of her and her child but fans congratulated her and her husband on social media, describing her as the most beautiful mother, and used her pictures from the series "Hekaytna" in which she was carrying a baby.