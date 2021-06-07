Hande Erçel STUNS in One-Piece Swimsuit on Vogue and Reveals Her Upcoming "Personal" Project

Beautiful Turkish actress Hande Erçel, one of the most popular names in the Turkish drama world, has been occupying headlines with the love she and partner Kerem Bürsin have announced recently during their Maldives holiday.

Hande Erçel, who is now under the spotlight with her new relationship, has given an exclusive interview to Vogue Türkiye.

While the beautiful actress drew attention with the poses she took, her confessions were just as important.

Hande Erçel made candid statements about both her private and business life to Vogue magazine.

Erçel explained how she overcomes her problems by saying: "I guess no one knows except my very close relatives."

"I don't think anyone except my very close friends knows that I laugh a lot when I'm sad, as well as swimming at night and dancing nonstop are some of the methods I use to overcome my problems."

THAT'S THE PLACE I FEEL THE BEST

Hande Erçel said: "The thing I love most is painting, it's the place where I get lost, feed my soul and feel the best,"

"I have long had the intention to turn this passion into an exhibition. I plan to bring it to life as soon as possible."

Enchanting her fans with her poses, Erçel said: "There are days when I don't want to get out of bed, too. On those days, I give myself a little rest and experience that feeling,"

"Afterwards, I try to be motivated by putting myself at the center of my life by reminding myself that no one will benefit me but me."

"I CONTINUE TO CHANGE"

Erçel said about her job: "I learned to take my responsibilities very seriously on sets, the importance of working in harmony with the team, staying patient and understanding after long working hours, and empathizing with my colleagues. I still continue to learn and change,"

"After reaching a certain recognition, it was very difficult for me at first to digest too many criticisms, good or bad, and try to turn these criticisms into advantages to improve myself. With each character, a new door is opened and you discover different aspects and different emotions in each of them."











