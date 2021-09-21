  1. Home
  Cutie in Kaş! Engin Akyürek Adored by Fans.. and His Back Dimples Steal the Show

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published September 21st, 2021
Turkish actor Engin Akyürek is bidding farewell to summer by taking a vacation in Kaş town in Turkey.

Also Read'Quicker Than Preparing Noodles'! Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek's Marriage in Sefirin Kızı Sparks a Wave of Ridicule'Quicker Than Preparing Noodles'! Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek's Marriage in Sefirin Kızı Sparks a Wave of Ridicule

Paparazzi took pictures of the Sefirin Kızı star while he was taking a dip in the sea, which caused a stir on social media.

Engin Akyürek is trending on Twitter because one picture taken of him has stolen the spotlight.

Akyürek was sporting black trunks and walking on seashore when a paparazzo photographed him from behind.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot dimples on the back of Engin Akyürek, and soon they started flirting with him.

Turks were not the only ones who showered Engin Akyürek with flirtations, as Spaniards joined the flock and launched the hashtag #LosHoyuelosDeAkyürek (Dimples of Akyürek).

One follower wrote: 'Our man on the agenda today making us go crazy with those back dimples! Let’s keep those numbers going up, the hottest topics!!!'

And another one tweeted: 'How many dimples can you find in these photos?!'

While another one said:

'Trending on climate change? No.
Trending for the erupting volcano in ...? No.
Trending for the rights of the individual to elect a government? No.
Trending for the dimples of Akyürek? Yeeees!!! 
We are the best fandom of the world.'

'Seriously. Between the dimples, him wearing a hat, the diving photos..  aw such a blessed day! #EnginAkyürek #LosHoyuelosDeAkyürek'

After the back dimples of Engin Akyürek stole the spotlight, the actor made some room to meet with his fans in Kaş in the evening, and took pictures with them.

The Kara Para Aşk sported a white t-shirt and a cap, as he smiled to cameras with fans who couldn't handle his cuteness.

Also Read'Quicker Than Preparing Noodles'! Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek's Marriage in Sefirin Kızı Sparks a Wave of RidiculeEngin Akyürek Officially Joins Instagram.. Check Out His First Post

Here are some of the pictures fans took with Engin Akyürek:

Tags:Engin AkyürekTurkeySpain

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

