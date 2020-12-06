Cuties Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Surprise Co-Star Sarp Bozkurt for Welcoming His First Child 'Uzay' (Video)

Sarp Bozkurt has welcomed his first-born child to the world 'Uzay'.

Crew of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door) series also celebrated Sarp's first newborn by throwing a small welcoming party to the new father.

Sen Çal Kapımı co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin were seen storming the party while holding two delicious cakes as the rest of the crew sang for Uzay.

The new father Bozkurt was touched by You Knock on My Door's tribute, saying: "I'm so glad that I got to experience all of this with you; those who've been there and who weren't always checked on us. My feelings were 100% and now they've become 1000%. It's really a good that you're here."

In spite of the emotional moments of Sarp Bozkurt and the star of the celebration Uzay, fans couldn't help but notice the chemistry and cuteness of co-stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin together at the beginning of the video, commenting that they are a perfect match and they would love to see their love grow in real life.

Some followers reached a point of comparing Hande and Kerem with the married Turkish actors Aras Bulut İynemli and Bige Önal.

They circulated a picture of Bürsin taken by Erçel, just like what Bige Önal used to do with Aras Bulut İynemli before they announced their relationship, hoping that Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin are walking their footsteps.