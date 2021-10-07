Daddy Kerem and Mommy Hande! Kerem Bürsin Opens up About Becoming a Father

Will Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel soon become parents? The Sen Çal Kapımı star gives an answer.

He is certainly one of the most popular international actors of the moment, Kerem Bürsin, and his popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

The leading actor of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air), Kerem Bürsin, has conquered audiences all over the world, thanks to the Turkish series, but also for the love between him and Hande Ercel, which was born right on set of the show.

Last spring, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel came out of the closet. The news of Kerem and Hande's love has made millions of fans dream come true, who now hope to see them start a family.

Kerem Bürsin Talks About Becoming a Father

Interviewed by ELLE Türkiye, the Turkish actor opened up about the possibility of becoming a father.

'I love children and I do very well. But having a baby is a big responsibility. This is why I am in no hurry to make it happen soon,' says the actor.

Why Did Kerem Bürsin Confess His Love to Hande Erçel

Commenting on the beginning of their love story, Kerem revealed: 'I decided to free my emotions.'

When Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel decided to make their story official after some time, it was because they wanted to be sure.

During the interview, Bürsin reveals a touching story and explains that he and Hande were initially just colleagues, however, after a while, he realized he was feeling something more and tried to hold back, but the heart is not commanded.

'I realized that it was no longer my decision, so I decided to release my emotions,' says the actor.

Between Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin everything went right because she too felt the same as Kerem. The actor adds that today the two are doing very well together, especially because they love each other as they are.

Sen Çal Kapımı Success in Italy

The actor who plays Serkan Bolat in Sen Çal Kapımı also commented on the success of the show witnessed in Italy: 'I was very surprised.'

During the interview with ELLE Türkiye, Kerem Bursin also talked about his visit to Italy a few weeks ago. The actor of Love Is In The Air was literally overwhelmed by fans.

About the success of Love Is In The Air, Kerem Bürsin says:

'Honestly, I was very surprised by the attention it received from Italians. These kinds of things make me feel very grateful.'