Watch Hande Erçel's Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mother Aylin Erçel While Vacationing With Kerem Bürsin in Etiler

Turkish actress Hande Erçel has been seen with her boyfriend, co-star Kerem Bürsin, in Etiler the other day.

According to the news of Onur Aydın from Habertürk; Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin were spotted in Etiler the previous day. Erçel and Bürsin, who went back to working out as soon as they returned from their holiday in Muğla, rushed to their vehicles when they saw the journalists at the exit.

In the pictures taken by the press, Erçel had just finished working out with Bürsin and was hopping into their car. But paparazzi lenses did not miss a detail on her phone while she was getting into the car.

TRIBUTE TO HANDE'S MOTHER

The duo, who left the venue, said: 'We're sweaty right now, let's talk later,' After saying that, they got into their cars.

At that time, Hande Erçel paid a sweet tribute to her late mother Aylin Erçel and attracted the attention by having Aylin's picture as a wallpaper on her phone.

Hande Erçel's mother, Aylin Erçel, was a cancer patient, and died in 2019.

HAND IN HAND HOLIDAY POSE

On the other hand, Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin went to Muğla after the finale of the series they played together, Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air). Erçel shared a photo of her hand holding Kerem's hand on her Instagram.

FRIENDSHIP TURNED INTO LOVE

Hande Erçel, who made statements about her relationship with Kerem Bürsin in the past weeks, exhibited shy attitudes.

The actress said: 'It's a new relationship. You've already been notified when it starts. I always say You'll find out when there's someone in my life. I said it happened and you found out... It's that simple. Of course it wasn't there for a long time. There were news that we were together at the beginning of the drama. It was purely business friendship then, then it turned into a relationship.'

