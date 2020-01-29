Daddy or Money?! Ahmed Alfishawy Sentenced to One Year in Jail and Fined Because of His Daughter!

A misdemeanor court punished Egyptian actor Ahmed Alfishawy with a year in prison and $126 bail, and fined him $31 in addition to $1,266 in compensation for his failure to pay child support expenses for his daughter Lina Alfishawy.

Shaaban Saeed, Lina al-Fishawi's lawyer, said that the ruling came after warning Ahmed Alfishawy about his obstruction of execution, evading execution, smuggling his money abroad and refusing to pay amicably.

Previously, a family court had imprisoned Ahmed Alfishawy for one month for his failure to pay the child support expenses for his daughter Lina for a year, which led her mother to file a lawsuit against her her ex-husband.