Dakota Johnson Keeps a $45 Vibrator in Her Purse!

Fifty Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson has unveiled a new $45 vibrator through her 'modern intimacy' company Maude.

The actress, 31, confirmed the surprise release, named Drop, via Instagram on Wednesday and admitted its compact size enabled her to keep one handy at all times.

'It's an all-body massager that can be used to stimulate all erogenous zones - with a partner or solo,' she told followers.

'Its versatility as an intimate massager, and everywhere body massager, is absolutely epic. Not to mention it is travel size, discrete and legit.

'TSA won't even bat an eyelash. Do I keep it in my purse? Yes. Yes I do. Thank you and goodnight!'

Drop is USB-powered for up to two hours and offers three different speeds. It also comes with its own natural canvas travel pouch.

Among those reacting to Dakota's promotional post was her Fifty Shades Freed castmate Arielle Kebbel, who commented enthusiastically with three applause emojis.

Johnson serves as investor and co-creative director of Maude, which was founded by Éva Goicochea in 2018.

Speaking of her collaboration with the actress, Goicochea previously insisted they were already connected through her association with Johnson's famous mother, Melanie Griffith.







'Our paths aligned before this brilliant woman was born,' she explained in November. 'On the set of The Milagro Beanfield War starring her mama - and here we are, 33 years later, brought together by our shared vision for an equitable future in this category.'

Johnson stated she 'believes that sexual wellness is a fundamental human right' and that 'consensual sex and intimate pleasure is self-care for all bodies.'

The actress's sexually-charged venture seemed right out of the playbook of her boyfriend Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, who sells $95 vibrators on her Goop site.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Johnson will begin shooting Netflix's reimagining of Jane Austen's 1818 novel Persuasion in May.

On March 16, the High Note actress wrapped her role as Lucy in married couple Stephanie Allynne + Tig Notaro's directorial effort Am I OK?