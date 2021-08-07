BREAKING: Dalal Abdel Aziz Passed Away

Egyptian actress, Dalal Abdel Aziz, has passed away this morning, Saturday, at the age of 61, after suffering for more than three months due to her infection with Coronavirus; The family made the announcement on social media.

Journalist Ramy Radwan, husband of Donia Samir Ghanem, has published the news on Facebook, saying that Ms. Dalal Abdel Aziz did not seem to want to leave her late husband Samir Ghanem alone, and decided to go to him to heaven.

As for Hassan Al-Raddad, husband of Amy Samir Ghanem, he wrote that 'he cannot believe that his precious mother-in-law and mother just passed away', adding that 'there's a beautiful surprise is waiting for Dalal, it's her life time partner Samir Ghanem.'

The late artist Dala Abdel Aziz was infected with the new Coronavirus three months ago, and her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the isolation hospital.

Later, she suffered from complications due to the severe deterioration in her lung condition, as she needed oxygen in very large proportions; What necessitated to place her on respirators for the past months until she passed.

The family has not yet decided the date and place of the funeral.