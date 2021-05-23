Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem Collapse at Their Father, Samir Ghanem's Funeral (Video)

Egyptian veteran Samir Ghanem passed away last Thursday at the age of 84.

On Friday after Jumu'ah Prayer, body of the late artist was buried in his final resting place in Wafaa and Amal graveyard, following a massive funeral attended by fans and Egypt a-listers, such as Elham Shaheen, Lebleba, Majed Al-Masry, Ahmed Bdair, Sabrine, Bayoumi Fouad, Dina, Mohamed Soliman, Amr Wahba, Amr Saad, Aws Aws, Majed Al-Masry, Hany Ramzy, Amr Saad and others.

Body of the late artist was escorted by his two daughters, Amy and Donia, as well as Samir's sister who collapsed at the funeral, as she could not control herself.

Some Egyptian websites revealed that Samir Ghanem's wife, artist Dalal Abdel Aziz has collapsed after learning the news of her husband's death.

Dalal Abdel Aziz is currently lying in an isolation hospital due to her infection with Coronavirus, and some sources revealed that her health condition is deteriorating due to the collapse of her lungs, after oxygen rate reached 20%.

For his part, artist Hassan Al-Raddad, husband of actress Amy Samir Ghanem, revealed that cause of death of his father-in-law was not Coronavirus, as is reported by many sites.

According to Samir Ghanem's brother, he revealed that the artist was infected with the black fungus, which caused his death, after lungs and kidneys functions deteriorated due to Samir's infection with Coronavirus.

















