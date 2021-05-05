Dangerous Fall! Asma Lmnawar UNSAFELY Pushed By Ramez Galal From High Altitude.. Watch

Ramez Galal's victim for the 23rd episode of his prank show Ramez Aklo Tar (Ramez Went Mad) was Moroccan songstress Asma Lmnawar.

Galal said in the introduction when he announced the guest:

"Of a Moroccan origin and Khaleeji passion, Nawal Al-Kuwaiti is jealous of her, Ahlam says that she's like a ring in her finger and Balqees is worried of her."

Saudi artist Hassan Assiri welcome Asma Lmnawar, and convinced her that her presence is for the opening of amusement parks during the celebration of Riyadh Season 2021.

Later Asma was ushered to play a paintball game, where she eventually pulled out from after she secretly got shot twice by Ramez Galal, and said that it was painful.

In the capsule game where most of the action takes place, Asma Lmnawar was terrified when she learnt that they got stuck in the air, especially with the unbearable screams of the crew and Ramez Galal's irritating behavior.

Asma Lmnawar also appeared to have phobia of heights, because she was glued to her chair the whole time the capsule was swinging up in the air.

And when Ramez and his team told her to jump, she strongly resisted, but eventually she was forced outside the capsule and pushed by the crew.

Lmnawar's fall can be described as dangerous, as she was almost sitting on her knees when she was pushed, and she hit the water surface on her back.

Despite the terrifying events, Asma Lmnawar was not as raged as expected when Ramez Galal revealed that it was all a prank.