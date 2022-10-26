  1. Home
Daniella Rahme opens up about 'Nassif' rumors

Published October 26th, 2022 - 07:28 GMT
Daniella Rahme opens up about 'Nassif' rumors
she was asked about a video

The rumors are still swirling that Daniella Rahme and Nassif Zeytoun are engaged. 

And now, the actress has opened up about the situation in an exclusive interview with ET Bil Arabi, she said: ''I know what you're talking about, but no I am not engaged, if I were, I would have shared it with the media''

She added: ''You would be the first to know, and if I was engaged? I would be so happy about it and would have share it with everyone''.

Danielle continued that she will not confirm nor deny the dating rumors.

Daniella Rahme talks about engagement ring

During her interview, she was asked about a video in which she appeared wearing a ring on her ring finger; it was the same video that made people think that Nassif Zeytoun has popped the question. 

Daniella Rahme

But Daniella has revealed that the video was actually an advertisement for a jewelry company.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Daniella RahmeNassif Zeytoun

