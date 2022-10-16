Rumors That Nassif Zeitoun and Daniella Rahme Are Engaged

The connection between Nassif Zeitoun and Daniela Rahma is still making headlines among social media pioneers, as a result of analysis and findings from the pair's audience and followers.

This occurred recently after Sydney police tracked down Nassif Zeitoun and Daniela Rahma after they tweeted pictures of themselves from Australia.



He then returned and posted other photos from the same city, where Nassif shared a series of photos of himself from a Sydney Street, appearing in them in full black looks.



Daniela Rahma also posted several photos of herself to coincide with her birthday celebration, and also chose a full look in black, and attached her photos to a caption in which she wrote "Christmas celebrations."



From this point on, the viewers started to associate Nassif Zeitoun and Daniela Rahma's photos and claim that they were related, especially since Daniela had snapped a photo of her right hand and it had a ring.

As followers of Nassif Zeitoun have already circulated a photo of the concert that Nassif performed in Sydney at the beginning of October, indicating that Daniela attended the concert, the public has already circulated doubts and rumors about the relationship between Nassif Zeitoun and Daniela Rahma.



Nassif Zeitoun addressed the controversy surrounding his romantic relationship when he responded to a question on The Insider in Arabic: "I will not deny or confirm the time I seem to have stated the subject, stressing that he will announce it himself and not through the media, but when he announces it himself and not through the media, I will not deny or confirm the time I seem to have stated the subject.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri