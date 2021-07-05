David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 22 Years of Marriage And Matching Outfits

by: Alexandra Abumuhor

David and Vitoria Beckham are considered one of the world’s most famous and long-lasting couples.

And on Sunday, the lovebirds took to Instagram to share loving tributes to one another marking their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The former professional footballer shared with his 67 million followers a series of pictures where Victoria and him are wearing matching outfits, including the iconic purple outfit they wore for their wedding in 1999, in addition to throwbacks wearing matching black leather jackets and pants, khakis and tees, and one snap of the whole family in PJs.

''22 years later, still matching outfits Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same '' Beckham captioned the post.

Meanwhile, his wife Victoria shared an adorable montage of videos featuring herself and David over the years.

'I love you David 💕 Happy Anniversary '' the former spice girl wrote.

David and Victoria met in 1997 while attending a charity football match at the Manchester United players’ lounge. Two years later, in 1999 they tied the knot at an Irish castle.