David Archuleta Comes Out as LGBTQIA+

American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta announced on Instagram Saturday that he is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way.

I've been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality," the 30-year-old singer-songwriter posted on Instagram.

"I came out in 2014 as gay to my family," he continued. "But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don't have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don't experience sexual urges.

"There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that's a lot of letters that a lot of people don't understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have," he went on.

"Idk what to make of it and I don't have all the answers. I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself."