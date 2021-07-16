David Beckham Rocks His Old Look Once Again

He first rocked the bleach blond look way back when in the '90s.

And proving to his sons that he's a trend-setter, David Beckham couldn't resist rocking his old look once again after his boys Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, decided to bleach their own hair.

While Romeo copied his dad by going blond some time ago, Cruz decided to up the ante and recently dyed his hair a bubblegum pink - prompting David to switch up his look to remind his brood 'who did it first'.

Posting to Instagram, the former England captain, 46, shared a couple of photos of him posing alongside his youngest sons with his newly dyed locks.

Sporting a bleach blond buzz cut, David seemed pretty pleased with himself while Romeo and Cruz looked slightly unimpressed stood alongside him.

David captioned his funny post: 'Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s.'

He joked: 'By the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it #DadDidItFirst.'

The sports star's new look was a hit with wife Victoria, 47, was a big fan of David's new hair and claimed he looks 'even better' now with bleach blond hair than he did two decades ago.

She commented: 'Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!'

Insisting it was only a temporary look, David added in the comments: 'Don’t worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.'

His new look, put together by hair stylist Josh Wood, also caught the eye of his eldest son Brooklyn, who told his dad: 'Looks so cool.'

David is no stranger to the lighter look and first experimented with bleaching his hair back in the '90s, before rocking a bleach blond buzz cut - exactly like son Romeo - in 2003 while playing for England.

His sons are often seen mimicking his iconic looks, with Romeo also experimenting with braids and a topknot, just like his dad has done in the past.

David's latest post comes after Cruz revealed his new look to fans on Instagram using a bizarre nosebleed filter on the social media app.

Before his hair transformation, Cruz shared a mirror selfie of himself sporting his usual blond locks.

He then took to his stories once more as he showed off the result of his make-over, while tagging the hair colour brand he used.

Clearly pleased with his new look, the teen then shared an image of him using an augmented reality filter, giving the illusion of him having a nosebleed as well as a black eye.

Sharing a short video of himself using the filter on his grid, the youngest son of Victoria and David, both impressed and alarmed fans, with some unaware of the camera trickery.

His brother Romeo asked: 'Damn bro what happened to your nose.'

'What happened?!' asked one follower, with a second enquiring: 'Are you alright?'

'Oops, your nose, are you alright?' commented a third concerned person, with another adding: 'Why are you gonna scare us like that? thought someone scrapped you for a sec.'

Meanwhile, mum Victoria bypassed the filter altogether as she penned: 'This hair is everything!!! X.'

Family friend Holly Ramsay, 21, whose dad is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, added: 'Welcome to the pink hair club.'

The same nosebleed filter was used by influencer Addison Rae, 20, earlier this week, with the beauty captioning her snap: 'Vegas- 1 Addison- 0'.

Elsewhere, Cruz's model sibling Romeo sported his own dyed hair as he enjoyed a picnic date with girlfriend Mia.

The teen rocked a bright pink T-shirt and grey shorts as he smiled alongside model Mia, who took the shot.

He captioned the snap: 'Sushi wiv my gorgeous girl.'

It came after Romeo joined Cruz and the rest of the Beckham family over the weekend in wishing sister Harper a happy 10th birthday.

Each member of the famous brood took to Instagram to share throwback snaps and heartfelt tributes as the youngest member of the family reached the milestone.

David and Victoria gushed over their little girl as they shared throwback snaps and videos to Instagram, with football ace David penning: 'We love you so much big girl'.

Meanwhile, Victoria uploaded an adorable video of a much younger Harper performing a tap dancing routine, while also sharing a snap of her little girl walking in heels.

Brooklyn shared a slew of snaps of Harper, including selfies he had taken and pictures of her with his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz.

Sharing his best wishes with Harper, Brooklyn wrote: 'Happy 10th birthday to the best little sister in the world! You are the cutest I love you so much Harper.'