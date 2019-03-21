David Henrie Welcomes His First Child

Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie is a new dad (Source: davidhenrie / Instagram )

Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie is a new dad.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a baby girl, Pia Philomena Francesca, with wife Maria Cahill.

Henrie shared a family photo with Cahill and their newborn daughter. Henrie and Cahill chose Francesca as one of Pia's middle names after Pope Francis, who prayed for the couple after Cahill had three miscarriages.

"Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term. While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage," Henrie wrote in the caption.

"The reason Pia's middle name is Francesca is because I personally asked pope Francis to pray for Maria and I to have a baby," he said. "For all those who are struggling #pray #hope and #dontworry!!"

Henrie followed up Wednesday with a pair of photos of baby Pia.

"I'm obsessed with my little yawning Pia-bobia. What an amazing 24 hours!" he wrote. "So proud of my wife for being able to achieve her goal of a drug free natural birth. She had been learning/preparing for months and when it came down to it she conquered with courage and grace!"

Henrie had announced Cahill's pregnancy in an Instagram post in September.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys," he wrote at the time.

Henrie is known for playing Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. The Disney Channel series co-starred Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin, and had a four-season run from 2007 to 2012.