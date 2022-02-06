Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç Reconcile

Demet Özdemir and Oguzhan Koç have continued from where they left off!

Acun and Ebru Gündes's references have worked, Demet and Oguzhan said 'love again'.

Actress Demet Özdemir and singer Oğuzhan Koç, who have been together for 1 year, went to Paris, the city of lovers, in December last year, but then they separated. Paris seemed unlucky to them, and the couple, who had a big fight on their way back, went on separate ways, saying, "It will never happen again," and unfollowed each other on social media.

According to the news of Hürriyet, the couple made peace despite their big arguments! Oğuzhan Koç attracted attention with his stagnant state in O Ses Türkiye (The Voice Turkey), and even Ebru Gündes said, "Let's interrupt and reconcile you".

A few close friends brought the couple together unannounced and made them reconcile. In the separation of Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç, love obviously has prevailed!

The famous couple, who is hiding their reconciliation from their fans, for now, seems to emerge hand in hand after discussing and solving the problems between them.

WHY DID DEMET AND OGUZHAN SEPARATE?

The truth has come out that jealousy was the reason behind the breakup, and Demet was the one who ended it because of Oğuzhan's excessive jealousy.

The couple, who silently separated, deleted their pictures from social media and unfollowed each other. CALENDAR reported the first crisis and revealed that the lovers had quarreled and had a brief separation.

Özdemir and Koç broke up shortly after denying the separation news.

TAKViM reached the details of the crisis experienced at that time. Allegedly, Demet Özdemir got very close to shooting the movie "Love Tactics", in which she starred with Sükrü Özyildiz. This situation disturbed Koc.

Later, Özyildiz's compliments to Demet Özdemir, "It was very enjoyable to work with her. I hope we will work again" were the spice of the crisis.

It was learned that Oğuzhan Koç, who was jealous of Özyildiz's words, exhibited cold attitudes toward his love and a discussion broke out between the two leading to a separation.